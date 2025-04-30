Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $604,721,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,445,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Qualys by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,049,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,178,000 after buying an additional 123,530 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Qualys by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 954,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,852,000 after acquiring an additional 88,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Qualys by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 611,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,786,000 after acquiring an additional 108,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $128.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.71. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.61 and a 1-year high of $171.00.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $169,573.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,203,753.80. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $63,644.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,603,502.18. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,138 shares of company stock worth $3,519,970 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

