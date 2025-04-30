Mariner LLC Decreases Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5,630.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 446,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 438,258 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 548.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,786,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.67.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.