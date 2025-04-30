Mariner LLC Has $673,000 Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,115,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,726,000 after buying an additional 109,294 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,644,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,889,000 after acquiring an additional 64,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,055,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 18,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $1,110,809.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,399.18. The trade was a 17.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $149,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,124 shares of company stock valued at $15,117,614. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $117.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 0.15.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CORT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $76.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.