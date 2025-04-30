Mariner LLC Has $696,000 Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 1.4 %

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average is $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.13. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACI Worldwide Profile

In other news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,073.94. The trade was a 13.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

