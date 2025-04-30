Mariner LLC Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in EverCommerce were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EverCommerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 49,745 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in EverCommerce by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 61,144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVCM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.09.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $55,515.91. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,187,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,030,088.65. The trade was a 0.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $112,264.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,822,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,257,618.80. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,310 shares of company stock worth $2,663,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

