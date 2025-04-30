Mariner LLC Has $735,000 Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 367.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 599,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,579,000 after purchasing an additional 471,497 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Baidu by 1,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 360,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,317,000 after buying an additional 330,627 shares during the period. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,328,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 381,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,161,000 after acquiring an additional 227,338 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,410,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,213,000 after acquiring an additional 207,966 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BIDU opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.71 and a 52 week high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura Securities lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Saturday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

