Mariner LLC Increases Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,345,000 after purchasing an additional 61,242 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,315,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,602,000 after acquiring an additional 206,643 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,456,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,363,000 after purchasing an additional 209,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,249,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.53. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $481.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.85.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In related news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $116,461.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,545.31. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

