Mariner LLC Invests $676,000 in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,282,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 589,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,796,000 after buying an additional 301,715 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,666,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,234,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 147,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLXR stock opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90.

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

