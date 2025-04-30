Mariner LLC Lowers Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE:BCC opened at $94.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average is $120.15. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $87.84 and a fifty-two week high of $155.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boise Cascade from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Insider Activity

In other Boise Cascade news, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,585.46. This represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $57,047.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,292.84. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

