Mariner LLC Purchases 8,532 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,358,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,535,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1408 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

