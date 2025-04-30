Mariner LLC Sells 1,645 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1,683.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $100.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.55 and a 200-day moving average of $117.21.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

