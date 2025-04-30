Mariner LLC Sells 447 Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,236,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,401,000 after buying an additional 618,891 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,335,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 530,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 33,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

BCH stock opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.31. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $30.83.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $2.1037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Banco de Chile from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

