Mariner LLC Sells 450 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 5.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Koppers by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of KOP opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $520.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $53.51.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.18). Koppers had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.17%.

Koppers announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

