Mariner LLC Sells 86 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at $62,583,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in InterDigital by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 360,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after buying an additional 164,223 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,572,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,387,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in InterDigital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,619,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $311,654,000 after acquiring an additional 83,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Trading Up 3.1 %

IDCC stock opened at $200.53 on Wednesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $97.51 and a one year high of $231.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total value of $75,078.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,491.87. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $129,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,693,260. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,833 shares of company stock worth $2,938,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

