Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 12,225 Shares of CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CoreCard were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CoreCard by 8,257.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCard in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 60,927 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoreCard in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of CoreCard in a report on Friday, February 21st.

CoreCard stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.96 million, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.49. CoreCard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. CoreCard had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreCard Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

