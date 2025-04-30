Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 157,749 Shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,749 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.35% of New Found Gold worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of New Found Gold by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of New Found Gold from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th.

New Found Gold Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NFGC stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.11. New Found Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

New Found Gold Company Profile



New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Kingsway project located in Gander, Newfoundland.

