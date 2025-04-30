Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 5,980 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 122.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.19% of World Acceptance worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $141.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.37 and its 200 day moving average is $124.24. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $161.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 22.46 and a current ratio of 22.46.

Insider Activity at World Acceptance

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $1.71. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $165.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $300,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,030.26. This trade represents a 21.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $73,292.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,804.40. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,588 shares of company stock worth $529,409. Company insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on World Acceptance

World Acceptance Profile

(Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.