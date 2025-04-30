Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 82,902 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,902 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 443.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $96,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

NYSE KEP opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $16.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

