Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Fox Factory as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $2,543,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 1,569.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 73,110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $858.85 million, a P/E ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fox Factory

Fox Factory Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.