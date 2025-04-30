Marshall Wace LLP Buys 10,836 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 390.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in VSE were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of VSE by 711.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 35,744 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of VSE by 121.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 325,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 178,435 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of VSE by 24.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 224,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VSE by 5.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSEC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of VSE from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised VSE to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

VSE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $115.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 139.61 and a beta of 1.32. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.36 and a fifty-two week high of $128.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.18.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $299.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.97 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. Equities research analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Further Reading

