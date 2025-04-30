Marshall Wace LLP Buys 5,800 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 148.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,428,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,596,000 after acquiring an additional 741,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,590,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,719,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,930,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,434,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, Director William A. Wulfsohn acquired 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.43 per share, for a total transaction of $200,957.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,012.11. This trade represents a 53.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.19. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.23.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

