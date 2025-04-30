Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 82,845 American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $144.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.42. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $17.91.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

