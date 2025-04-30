Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,559 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.87. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $82.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $169.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.65 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 14.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

In other news, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $150,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,708.84. The trade was a 17.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 1,652 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $109,279.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $426,138.30. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $293,101 over the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

