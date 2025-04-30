Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHT. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 34,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 42,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

NYSE:CHT opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.22. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

