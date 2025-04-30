Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,131 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gil Chapman sold 11,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $130,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,779.45. The trade was a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.76%. Analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

