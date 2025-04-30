Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191,494 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.01. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $116.41.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $4.59. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $12,708,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,319,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,504,480.40. The trade was a 9.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

