Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 162,059 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 184,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,089 shares during the last quarter. TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 801,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after buying an additional 39,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 238.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

