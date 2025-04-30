Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 407,557 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 107,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 220,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $799.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $12.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14.

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

