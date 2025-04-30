Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 305.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 162.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 55.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $497.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.19. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $544.08.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.18, for a total value of $1,014,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,362.48. The trade was a 41.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 894 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.03, for a total transaction of $472,952.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,882.13. The trade was a 53.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $4,140,833. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

