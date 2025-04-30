Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

