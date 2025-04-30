Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.08 Million Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 165,103 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $298,165.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,994,749.77. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,559,282.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,064.82. This represents a 35.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,745,221. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Rambus Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $69.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Further Reading

