Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164,660 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.05% of Extreme Networks worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 603.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 385.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of EXTR opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.24. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $549,807.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,760,901.99. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

