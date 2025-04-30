Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,881 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 240.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $422.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $115.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

