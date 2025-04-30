Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.22 Million Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,052,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,120,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,945,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,991,000 after purchasing an additional 33,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,030,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total value of $6,044,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,022.24. The trade was a 86.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

NYSE MSGS opened at $193.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 81.67 and a beta of 0.81. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $237.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.24.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSGS shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Further Reading

