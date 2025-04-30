Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,772 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Anterix were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Anterix by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix Price Performance

ATEX stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anterix from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Anterix

Anterix Profile

(Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.