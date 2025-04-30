Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 423.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $185.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.37.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $149.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.90 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.30 and its 200 day moving average is $186.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.01%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

