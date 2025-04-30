Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.23 Million in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 148,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of Rayonier Advanced Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 61,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after buying an additional 26,032 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 49,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 306,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.73. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

