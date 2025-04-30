Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.28 Million in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.86% of Innovative Solutions and Support at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,940 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Solutions and Support

In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 63,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $710,355.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,311,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,204.15. The trade was a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 85,424 shares of company stock worth $963,008 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innovative Solutions and Support Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

