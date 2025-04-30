Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,462 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Willdan Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Willdan Group by 626.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willdan Group news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,273 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $89,101.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,466.40. The trade was a 15.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WLDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush raised Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on WLDN

Willdan Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57.

Willdan Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.