Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $4,502,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 155,109 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $741.11 million, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $344.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

