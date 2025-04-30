Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Avanos Medical by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Avanos Medical Trading Up 0.3 %

Avanos Medical stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.26 million, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.15. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $25.36.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.23 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avanos Medical news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $106,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,216.75. This represents a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

