Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 110,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENFN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Enfusion by 251.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 61,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enfusion by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enfusion by 612.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 178,821 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Enfusion by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Enfusion by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,926,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 370,498 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 2,790 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $32,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,385,072.52. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 4,645 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $52,860.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,960.82. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,223 shares of company stock worth $754,778 over the last three months. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ENFN opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

