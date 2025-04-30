Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,716 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

