Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,716 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hudbay Minerals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.62.
Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM).
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.