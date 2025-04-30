Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 28,694 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,694 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.41% of Park Aerospace worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKE. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 76.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 295.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 295.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 28,924 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 469,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NYSE:PKE opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $15.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

