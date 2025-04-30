Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 29,328 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,328 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Evolent Health worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 202,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley acquired 55,225 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $497,577.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 762,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,575.17. The trade was a 7.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan B. Springstubb acquired 5,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,617.50. The trade was a 73.08 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $666,315 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

NYSE EVH opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $33.63.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.92 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

