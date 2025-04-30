Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 7,167 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Interface worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 276,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 32,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at $2,498,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Interface

In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,132.65. This trade represents a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interface Stock Performance

NASDAQ TILE opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Interface’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

