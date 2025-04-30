Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 210.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,941 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.
CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of CFB stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $19.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.
