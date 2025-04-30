Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in MacroGenics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MacroGenics by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $100.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 89.42% and a negative net margin of 69.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MacroGenics

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.