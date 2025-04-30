Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Holdings in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,543 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 79,691 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 154,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 32,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.97 million, a P/E ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.65. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $36.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $113.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.62%.

BWMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.50 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley raised Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $56,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,455.42. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Articles

