Marshall Wace LLP Sells 103,838 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,838 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Barclays PLC grew its stake in nCino by 22.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the third quarter worth $189,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in nCino during the third quarter worth $656,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 46.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,092,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,327,000 after buying an additional 344,269 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on nCino from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair lowered nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered nCino from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on nCino in a report on Friday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nCino news, Director Pierre Naude sold 31,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $649,225.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,066,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,238,637.40. This represents a 2.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider April Rieger sold 7,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $164,397.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,181.92. This represents a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,012 shares of company stock worth $2,694,676. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Stories

